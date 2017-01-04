Ericsson, Orange teaming on 5G vehicles project

Ericsson (ERIC +1.5% ) -- at the center of a number of trials of 5G wireless technology -- is teaming with France's Orange (ORAN +0.6% ) and PSA Group on a pilot project for connected 5G cars.

The group will focus on building vehicle-to-vehicle and "vehicle-to-everything" architecture, starting with cooperative intelligent transport systems that can do such things as share images between vehicles, so one can "see through" the vehicle ahead.

As with other team-ups, Ericsson provides the radio portion and core network, while Orange provides the cellular network and spectrum, and PSA Group will work on defining the use case, on embedded architecture, user experience and validation.