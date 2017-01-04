Royal Dutch Shell upgraded at RBC amid firmer crude oil market

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.9% ) opens higher after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform, believing Shell can continue to deliver on its divestment program while generating consistent cash flow growth.

The firm says its prior concerns about Shell had been based on a more prolonged period of lower oil and gas pricing, which could mean an extremely tough divestment market alongside weaker organic cash flows, but it believes the recent OPEC and non-OPEC supply deals have put the oil market on much firmer footing, which removes some of its concerns for Shell.

RBC also sees the potential for strongly improving cash flow generation in the longer term while in the near term net debt should begin falling from its peak.