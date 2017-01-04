FDA OKs changes to Bellerophon's late-stage program for INOpulse in PAH that may cut the time to market by two years; shares up 11%

Thinly traded nano cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH +10.9% ) heads north on more than a 4x surge in volume in response to its announcement the FDA has accepted all its proposed modifications to the Phase 3 program for lead product candidate INOpulse for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The new program will now consist of the ongoing INOvation-1 study and a second confirmatory withdrawal study involving 40 subjects from INOvation-1 who will cross over. The two trials will provide the data supporting a New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for INOpulse in PAH patients on long-term oxygen treatment. Since the studies can be performed in near-parallel timelines, the time to market could be shaved by as much as two years (2020).

The original Phase 3 program called for two one-year studies, INOvation-1 and INOvation-2, that implied a likely FDA approval date in 2022.

INOpulse is a drug-device combination system that delivers pulsed doses of nitric oxide. It is portable, suitable for at-home use and automatically adjusts to the patient's breathing patterns to deliver consistent dosing.