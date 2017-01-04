Slump in mortgage demand deepens

Yes, it was the holiday season, but don't discount the big move lower in the MBA mortgage application index over the past two weeks, says Piper's Kevin Barker. The latest data supports Barker's and team's view that refinance volume could drop 40-50% in Q1 from Q3 of 2016.

In addition to lower volume, limited demand for mortgages is likely to cause gain-on-sale margins to decline in the near-term, says Barker.

Among the names with exposure: AJX, BBT, BKFS, CFG, CLGX, FAF, FBC, FNF, HBAN, KEY, MTB, NRZ, NSM, OCN, PFSI, PNC, RF, RLGY, STI, USB, WFC, ZION

Source for Barker comments: Bloomberg