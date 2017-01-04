F-Series a beast for Ford in December

Ford's (F +3.1% ) F-Series had its best monthly sales tally in 11 years during December, with over 87K units moved.

Sales growth by brand: Ford -0.6% to 227,063 units, Lincoln +17.8% to 12,791 units.

Sales growth by model: Ford Fiesta +6% to 3,772; Ford Fusion -25% to 19,132; Ford C-MAX +54% to 2,184; Ford Mustang -19% to 7,064; Ford F-Series +3% to 87,512; Ford Explorer +1% to 19,030; Ford Transit +4% to 13,056; Lincoln MKX +19% to 3,527; Lincoln MKC +9% to 2,795; Lincoln SUVs +13% to 8,081.

Ford's average transaction price +3% Y/Y to $39,160 (per KBB), due largely to a shift in mix.

The company ended the year with total U.S. sales of 2,614,697 units to mark its best performance in a decade.

Previously: Ford surprises with positive Dec. U.S. sales growth (Jan. 4)