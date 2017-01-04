FBR cuts bets on REITs

Given the potential for "policy-driven volatility," the FBR team of David Corak, Jessica Levi-Ribner, and Bryan Maher turn cautious on the REIT sector (IYR, VNQ) for H1.

In lodging, they downgrade Ashford Hospitality (AHT -2.8% ), FelCor (FCH -3.3% ), and Sunstone Hotel (SHO -0.7% ) to Market Perform from Outperform after they reached price targets.

In multifamily, Bluerock Residential (BRG -3.7% ) and Preferred Apartments (APTS -2.2% ) are each downgraded to Market Perform, with the analysts taking note of supply pressure.

The team's "very cautious" on self-storage REITs (PSA, LSI, CUBE, EXR, NSA, SELF).

Not totally negative though, they are upbeat on commercial mortgages (NYSE:STWD), residential housing (NYSE:SFR), and student housing (ACC, EDR).

As for Obamacare reform, it could be 1-3 years before health care REITs see benefit. Recommended are "private-pay-centric" names like Senior Housing (SNH +0.9% ).

Top 2017 picks include the above, along with CTO, NSAM, SIR.

Source: Bloomberg