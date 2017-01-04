AT&T plans 5G DirecTV Now trial by midyear

At CES, AT&T (T -0.4% ) has unveiled a look at its plans for 5G wireless tech, including testing the delivery technology for its DirecTV Now streaming video service.

The company's "not waiting" for standards to be finalized, and indeed it's been working on expected specifications developed by 3GPP.

At the pace 5G is developing, it could serve as a cheaper fiber-optic substitute as soon as 2018. AT&T says it's reached 14 Gbps speeds in lab trials, and will begin live testing of distributing DirecTV Now via 5G fixed wireless to homes in Austin, Texas, by midyear.

AT&T is deploying three-channel carrier aggregation now, and will bring in 1-Gbps speeds this year through what's next: a launch of four-channel carrier aggregation and LTE-License Assisted Access in the coming year.