AltaGas to go ahead with propane export terminal in B.C.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF +3.9% ) says it will move forward with construction of what would be western Canada’s first terminal to export propane gas after securing approval from federal regulators.

The $450M-$500M Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, which would be built on First Nations’ territory near Prince Rupert, B.C., is designed to ship 1.2M metric tons/year of propane and is expected to be in service in Q1 2019.

AltaGas has a definitive agreement to sell at least half of the exports from Ridley to a Japanese company, and is in discussions with several buyers on further capacity commitments.