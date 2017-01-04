Fiat Chrysler gives up some U.S. market share

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) lost some market share in December to Detroit peers GM and Ford after the Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge brands disappointed.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -54% to 2,606; Chrysler -32% to 16,776; Jeep -6% to 83,159; Dodge -21% to 36,329; Ram +10% to 53,597; Alfa Romeo 52.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +2% to 15,721 units; Renegade +39% to 12,045 units; Ram P/U +15% to 47,556 units; ProMaster Van +13% to 4,694; Durango -26% to 5,796 units; Dodge Caravan -43% to 6,687 units; Dart -74% to 1,525 units.

The automaker says retail sales were 81% of the total for the month.

FCA's average transaction price was up 3.3% Y/Y to $35,700 (per KBB).

