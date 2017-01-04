McDermott wins Saudi Aramco offshore EPCI deal

McDermott (MDR +0.4% ) says it won a contract award from Saudi Aramco for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of four jackets and three gas observation platforms offshore Saudi Arabia; financial terms are not disclosed.

MDR, which already is executing EPCI work for Aramco on nine jackets offshore Saudi Arabia that are expected to be delivered in Q3 2017, says the award is its third fast-track project from Aramco in the past 18 months.

MDR says the contract award will be reflected in its Q4 2016 backlog, and work on the contract is expected to be executed through Q4 2017.