FDA to review Ironwood's marketing application for gout drug Duzallo, action date in H2

The FDA accepts for review Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (IRWD +1.7% ) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for DUZALLO (lesinurad and allopurinol) for the treatment of hyperuricemia in patients with uncontrolled gout. The agency's action should be in H2.

Lesinurad inhibits the function of transporter proteins involved in uric acid resorption in the kidneys, thereby helping them excrete uric acid. Allopurinol inhibits an enzyme called xanthine oxidase which plays a key role in the oxidation of the alkaloid xanthine to uric acid.

Gout is a type of arthritis caused by too much uric acid in the blood.

Ironwood obtained the U.S. rights from AstraZeneca (AZN +0.4% ) in April 2016.

