BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye plan autonomous car road testing for H2 2017

With a fleet of around 40 self-driving test vehicles.

BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) to account for driving control and dynamics, assessment of general functional safety, component integration, prototype production and eventual scaling of platform through deployment partners, with Intel (INTC -0.1% ) contributing Intel Go [announced today] technologies and Mobileye (MBLY +3% ) its EyeQ5 computer vision processors and further collaboration with BMW Group on sensor fusion solutions.

Hardware and software samples are slated for release in coming years through the partnership.

The foundation model of BMW Group's self-driving strategy, the iNEXT, is scheduled for introduction in 2021 with a wider range of automated models planned for from that time frame onward.

