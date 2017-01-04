Bonanza Creek sees emergence from Chapter 11 before end of Q1

BCEI says the plan will reduce its unsecured bond obligations by ~$867M and bolster its liquidity position through a $200M rights offering for new equity, to be backstopped by certain unsecured noteholders.

Existing shareholders will receive 4.5% of the reorganized equity as of the effective date of the prepackaged plan and three-year warrants to acquire up to 7.5% of equity in the reorganized company.