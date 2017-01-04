Bonanza Creek sees emergence from Chapter 11 before end of Q1

Trading is halted in Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +22.1%) following news that it expects to consummate its prepackaged plan of reorganization and emerge from Chapter 11 before the end of Q1 2017.
BCEI says the plan will reduce its unsecured bond obligations by ~$867M and bolster its liquidity position through a $200M rights offering for new equity, to be backstopped by certain unsecured noteholders.
Existing shareholders will receive 4.5% of the reorganized equity as of the effective date of the prepackaged plan and three-year warrants to acquire up to 7.5% of equity in the reorganized company.