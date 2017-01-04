Battery production starts at the Gigafactory

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the first battery cells are being produced at the Gigafactory site in Nevada.
The initial battery cells are for the energy storage business, with the Model 3 production ramp still to come.
The company expects to have 6.5K employees at the Gigafactory by 2018, up from a current level of 2.9K.
Shares of Tesla are up 3.50% as investors cruise right past the 2016 deliveries miss announced yesterday.
Sources: Bloomberg and Tesla IR site.
