Battery production starts at the Gigafactory

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the first battery cells are being produced at the Gigafactory site in Nevada.

The initial battery cells are for the energy storage business, with the Model 3 production ramp still to come.

The company expects to have 6.5K employees at the Gigafactory by 2018, up from a current level of 2.9K.

Shares of Tesla are up 3.50% as investors cruise right past the 2016 deliveries miss announced yesterday.

Sources: Bloomberg and Tesla IR site.

Previously: Tesla Motors misses 2016 delivery guidance (Jan. 3)

Previously: Tesla Motors in the spotlight after deliveries update (Jan. 4)