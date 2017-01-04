Imperial Capital stays bearish on Barracuda earnings

Barracuda Networks (CUDA +1.4% ) is moving up for the third straight day -- it's up 4.6% over that span -- though Imperial Capital is sticking with an Underperform rating ahead of Monday's earnings report.

Results should come in ahead of consensus (for revenue of $86.6M and EPS of $0.14), but just even with Imperial's estimates, analyst Michael Kim says.

Despite robust growth expected in cloud e-mail security, competition from bigger network security vendors should be meaningful, and “We see sustained headwinds to sales of the company’s hardware appliances, given customers’ migration to cloud infrastructure, which could increasingly erode subscription ARR related to legacy on-premise solutions."

Kim sees revenue declining about 5% Y/Y in fiscal Q3. He has a $20 price target, implying more than 11% downside.