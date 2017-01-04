Trevena completes enrollment in late-stage studies for lead product candidate oliceridine

Trevena (TRVN +1.1% ) completes enrollment in the Phase 3 studies, APOLLO-1 and APOLLO-2, evaluating lead product candidate oliceridine (TRV130) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty, respectively. Both should be completed this quarter.

If all goes well, a New Drug Application (NDA) is on tap for H2.

Oliceridine, a G-protein-biased ligand that targets the mu opioid receptor, is being developed as a potential replacement of intravenous opioid analgesics. Its value proposition is comparable pain relieving efficacy to morphine while minimizing the unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting.