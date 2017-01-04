Pandora rolling out new ad formats after successful trials

Pandora (P +1.8% ) is launching two new ad formats on Jan. 19.

The new offerings -- Muted Video and Responsive Mobile Display ads -- will go to all advertisers then after a pilot project launched in June to a few beta partners.

The ad formats will offer rich display and video ads in the space usually reserved for album art, and responsive design means that the ads will adjust seamlessly to a device's available screen size.

Beta partners saw up to 50% bumps in time spent with the Responsive Mobile Display ads. Advertisers using Muted Video saw a 32% increase in listeners who spend at least five seconds with the video.