Televisa gets FCC OK to boost stake in Univision

Grupo Televisa (TV +0.6% ) has gotten an OK from the FCC to own up to 40% of the voting stock (and 49% of common shares) of Univision (Pending:UVN).

That's part of an approval for foreign investors to own up to 49% of Univision, a move that will "facilitate investment from new sources of capital in Univision that would not otherwise be available and encourage reciprocity by foreign governments."

The two are longtime partners; Televisa supplies more than one-third of Univision's programming.

The move will let Univision accommodate the foreign investment that could come via its planned IPO, Univision says.