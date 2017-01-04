Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund A (ASRAX) December Summary

December monthly performance was: +1.96%

AUM of $966M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -9%

$0.15 in dividends were paid in December

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2016: HCP Inc (HCP): 2.03576%, Land Securities Group PLC (OTCPK:LSGOF): 1.92931%, Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): 1.866%, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (OTCPK:SUHJF): 1.61549%, Westfield Corp (OTCPK:WEFIF): 1.60108%, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): 1.56878%, Unibail-Rodamco SE (OTC:UNBLF): 1.40625%, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC): 1.3814%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE): 1.36143%, Gs Mtg Secs Tr 2013-Nyc5 CMO