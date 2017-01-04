PDC Energy buys bolt-on acreage in core Delaware Basin

PDC Energy (PDCE +0.9% ) agrees to acquire ~4,500 net acres in Texas' Delaware Basin from Fortuna Resources, co-sponsored by affiliates of Och-Ziff Capital, for $118M.

PDCE says the acquired properties, which contain ~75 gross one-mile horizontal drilling locations, are concentrated in its Central acreage block contiguous with acreage from the recently closed acquisition of 57K net acres in the Delaware Basin.

PDC says its working interest in the acquired leasehold is 100%, and it expects to operate 100% of the properties.