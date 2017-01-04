DuPont Fabros begins building another Chicago-area data center

DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT +2.9% ) has launched development of its CH3 data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

“We believe demand in the Chicago market remains strong,” CEO Christopher Eldredge says.

The first phase of construction will offer 12.8 MW of available critical load, set for delivery in Q1 2018. The completed center will comprise 25.6 MW of available critical load, 305,000 gross square feet and 160,000 computer room square feet.