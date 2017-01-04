BioPharmX completes enrollment in mid-stage study of acne treatment BPX-01; shares up 5%

BioPharmX (BPMX +4.6% ) hits the enrollment target in its Phase 2 clinical trial, OPAL, assessing BPX-01 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe inflammatory, non-nodular acne vulgaris. The primary endpoint is the absolute mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count at week 12. Top-line data should be available in H1. Results will inform the design of a Phase 3 study.

BPX-01 is a fully solubilized, non-oily topical minocycline gel. The formulation delivers the antibiotic directly to the source of acne while avoiding systemic exposure. High doses of oral minocycline are associated with unwanted side effects including nausea, sensitivity to sunlight, skin rash, itching and discoloration of the gums, skin or nails.