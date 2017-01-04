WSJ: Hulu, CBS to announce live-service carriage deal; CBS +3.1%

CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Hulu are expected to announce a deal today where the streaming service will license the CBS broadcast network and some of its cable nets for the planned Hulu live TV service, The Wall Street Journal reports.

CBS shares have jumped in response, up 3.1% .

The deal is said to cover only the live service, not Hulu's existing on-demand offering. Full current seasons of popular CBS shows on demand would remain exclusive to CBS' own streaming service, CBS All Access. But Hulu will get a few recent episodes of such shows, and CBS will bring in more than $3 per monthly subscriber in the deal at first.

Eventually in the long-term deal, though, CBS could get more than $4 per monthly sub -- more than what it makes from existing pay TV distributors.

Hulu -- co-owned by CBS rivals Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (FOX, FOXA) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- has already signed other major groups including owners Disney, Fox and Time Warner.