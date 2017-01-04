Groot acquisition should be well received by WCN investors - CS

Credit Suisse comments on Waste Connections acquisition of Groot Industries:

"This is a particularly large tuck-in transaction we don't see very often and fits very well with WCN's Rock River acquisition from late 2015 (Rock River had ~$75M in annual revenues). Groot is a very well-respected business and WCN will be able to enhance its internalization benefits when combining it with Rock River.

"In total, both Groot and Rock River have 11 collection facilities, two landfills, 7 transfer stations and 3 MRF's giving WCN a very strong presence in the region. WCN did not disclose how much it paid although we'd estimate a deal of this size would go for ~8x forward EBITDA.

"We expected WCN to be aggressive in the tuck-in market in 2017, per their commentary, and think the acquisition will be well-received by investors as the company continues to find ways to grow aggressively."