Goldman sees Brent crude peaking at $59 as normalization may be working

Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude oil prices to peak at $59/bbl by the summer as oil producers mostly stick to their production cut agreements and U.S. shale drillers ramp up output.

Goldman sees OPEC and non-OPEC nations enacting 84% of their agreed-upon cuts, citing the incentive among lower-cost producers to "fast-forward the normalization in inventories."

Inventory normalization "generates backwardation, which removes hedging gains from high-cost producers and helps low-cost producers grow market share," the firm writes.

However, U.S. shale activity has picked up strongly, with the U.S. horizontal oil rig count at a 13-month high, and Goldman expects U.S. shale producers to continue to ramp up activity at current price levels.

Brent currently +1.3% at $56.20; WTI +1.4% at $53.07.

