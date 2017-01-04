Schwab boosts zero-commission ETF lineup

Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) ETF OneSource adds Oppenheimer Funds as a provider. Oppenheimer is bringing in four ETFs, and existing providers are adding another eight, bringing total ETFs offered by OneSource up to 228 ETFs.

Assets at OneSource rose to $65.4B as of the end of November, up 34% for the year. Year-to-date flows of $11.8B represent 53% of total ETF inflows at Schwab.

Funds added today: Deutsche X-trackers FTSE Developed Ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSE:DEEF), Deutsche X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSE:DEUS), Guggenheim BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO), Guggenheim BulletShares 2026 Corp Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ), JPMorgan Diversified Return US Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME), Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL), Oppenheimer Mid Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK), Oppenheimer Small Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ), Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV), SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA), SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR),and WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 Put Write Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PUTW).