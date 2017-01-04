Today's analyst action

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT +7.7%) initiated with Overweight rating and $25 (62% upside) price target by JPMorgan.
Kite Pharma (KITE +3.9%) initiated with Buy rating and $68 (42% upside) price target by Roth Capital.
Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR +1.7%) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (137% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.
Achaogen (AKAO +7.4%) initiated with Outperform rating and $21 (50% upside) price target by Leerink Swann.
Charles River Laboratories (CRL +3.5%) upgraded to Buy from Hold by Evercore ISI Group.
Hologic (HOLX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by Piper Jaffray.
Agilent Technologies (A +1.3%) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Barclays. Price target raised to $51 (9% upside) from $48.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -1.4%) downgraded to Hold from Buy by Evercore ISI Group.
Anthem (ANTM -0.7%) downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $155 (9% upside) price target by Stifel Nicolaus. Initiated at Neutral with a $151 (6% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.
