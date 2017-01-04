Today's analyst action

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT +7.7% ) initiated with Overweight rating and $25 (62% upside) price target by JPMorgan.

Kite Pharma (KITE +3.9% ) initiated with Buy rating and $68 (42% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR +1.7% ) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (137% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Achaogen (AKAO +7.4% ) initiated with Outperform rating and $21 (50% upside) price target by Leerink Swann.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL +3.5% ) upgraded to Buy from Hold by Evercore ISI Group.

Hologic (HOLX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by Piper Jaffray.

Agilent Technologies (A +1.3% ) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight by Barclays. Price target raised to $51 (9% upside) from $48.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -1.4% ) downgraded to Hold from Buy by Evercore ISI Group.