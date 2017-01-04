Sarepta on the rebound? Shares up 5% on expectations that Exondys 51 will finally start to ramp

Beaten down Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +5% ) finally perks up. Shares had lost almost 60% of their value since peaking when the FDA approved Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) med Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) in September. Investors have been concerned about whether doctors will prescribe the drug and if insurers will pay for it.

Barron's Ben Levisohn reports that a survey of 49 DMD specialists conducted by Morgan Stanley showed that they expect as many as 30% of available patients to be on the drug in the next three months and 75% by year end despite a very sluggish launch to date (only one patient currently being treated). The data suggests that demand will be driven by physicians as well as patients and the expected ramp-up will finally happen.