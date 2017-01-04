Apple confirms $1B investment in SoftBank Vision Fund [updated]

While discussions regarding investment had been previously claimed underway, Dow Jones and Nikkei now source a $1B commitment to the fund (OTCPK:SFTBY), which is targeting up to $100B in participation among various contributors, from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Update – Apple spokeswoman, per Wall Street Journal reporting: "We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple.”