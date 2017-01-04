North Dakota officials challenge Energy Transfer argument over fine

Staffers with the North Dakota Public Service Commission say there's no doubt that Dakota Access pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.3% ) violated rules on reporting Native American artifacts.

The staffers are urging the PSC to move forward with fines; ETP has said it should not be fined because state law says there needs to be a willful violation.

Even though most of the protesters at the North Dakota site have left, hundreds still remain; ETP dismisses rumors that permits for the pipeline construction expire in early 2017.