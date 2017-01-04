MPLX upgraded to Buy at Mizuho on improved growth visibility

MPLX (MPLX +1.3% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $42 price target at Mizuho, which cites improved growth visibility and details on the dropdown multiple, timing and cost of capital reduction.

The firm likes MPLX's 6% yield, likely double-digit distribution growth, and a low cost of capital.

Mizuho says takeaways from MPLX's strategic updates are the dropdown of $1.4B of midstream EBITDA sped up to year-end 2017 from 2019; the company will lower its cost of capital through the buy-in of the parent's GP interest following dropdown completion; and a cash flow mix more balanced between gathering/processing and crude/products assets.