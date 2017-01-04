Jacobs selected for first ever rail Microgrid project

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been selected by NJ TRANSIT to provide engineering services including regulatory & economic advisory services, conceptual and preliminary design, procurement support, contract packaging for the procurement of design-build contracts, and construction assistance to support the development of the NJ TRANSIT Microgrid (NJ TRANSITGRID) project.

In making the announcement, Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings and Infrastructure Randy Pierce stated, “We are very pleased and excited to partner with NJ TRANSIT in developing this unique project. NJ TRANSITGRID is set to make a tremendous difference in the lives of the commuting public during the times when they need it most when events disrupt New Jersey’s critical infrastructure, isolating the local population from their jobs, families, and other important services. This project continues to advance NJ TRANSIT’s leadership in resiliency and recovery.”

