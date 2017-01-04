Mall REITs get some sell-side love

Skipping neutral, Jefferies analyst Omotayo Okusanya lifts his view of the sector to positive from negative thanks to the potential for better economic growth under the incoming administration.

Tanger Factory (SKT +2.6% ) is lifted to Buy from Hold, and Simon Property (SPG +0.3% ) and CBL (CBL +2.2% ) are named as top picks.

He calls the holiday shopping season "solid," and sees a potentially improved retail sales environment this year, with store closings moderating. Sears, though, is the "wild card," given its potential bankruptcy.

Previously: Sears exiting 19 Seritage properties (Jan. 4)