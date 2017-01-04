WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) December Summary

December monthly performance was: +3.72%

AUM of $1.97B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: +18%

$0.25 in dividends were paid in December

Top 10 Holdings as of 11/30/2016: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP): 2.44149%, Joy Global Inc (JOY): 1.18652%, Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): 1.00928%, Regal Entertainment Group (RGC): 0.93362%, Covanta Holding Corp (CVA): 0.87003%, Quad/Graphics Inc Class A (QUAD): 0.82978%, ALLETE Inc (ALE): 0.80104%, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A (NUS): 0.75942%, Black Hills Corp (BKH): 0.75222%, Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A (PEGI): 0.73725%