Hospital stocks party as "orderly" dismantling of Obamacare proceeds

The Senate minutes ago voted (along party lines) to proceed to consideration of a budget resolution that would pave the way for an up/down vote on repealing large parts of the law.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-elect Mike Pence both promise a stable and "orderly transition" through both executive and legislative action to repeal and replace ACA.

Among the movers: Tenet Healthcare (THC +7.5% ), Kindred Healthcare (KND +7.1% ), Quorum Health (QHC +9.8% ), Community Health (CYH +6.5% )

XLV +0.6%

ETFs: XLV, IYH, VHT, HQH, CURE, FXH, FHLC, RXL, THQ, RYH, RXD, SICK, BTEC, HCRF, JHMH, LNGR