Hulu confirms deal for rights to live CBS broadcast, two other networks

Hulu has confirmed it's signed a licensing agreement with CBS (CBS +2.1% ), to carry the CBS broadcast network along with CBS Sports Network and POP, on its forthcoming live streaming TV service.

That doesn't include the full complement of networks that many expected (for example, it leaves out the CW and Smithsonian), though Hulu (CMCSA +0.9% ; DIS +1.1% ; FOX +0.6% , FOXA +0.6% ; TWX +0.3% ) says the deal has the potential to add additional networks in the future.

Much of the programming will not only be available live but also on demand, though CBS will retain full-season stacking for its own CBS All Access service.

The two already have a deal to offer Showtime as premium add-on; the new deal extends that arrangement.

