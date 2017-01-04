Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Qualcomm, Foxconn backers of SoftBank's technology fund

Along with news of Apple's involvement at a $1B level (NASDAQ:AAPL), the Financial Times notes Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) founder Larry Ellison's family office, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) [as prior believed] and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) are confirmed to have committed as well, though at unspecified degrees.

The broad participation is said to have SoftBank Group's Vision Fund at its $100B target well ahead of schedule, with capacity for further investment to remain flexible until the end of this month as demand for inclusion is cited to be robust.

Among the investment vehicle's strategy, deals involving technology companies focused on artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT are considered top priority.

