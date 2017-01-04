Hulu live TV service 'under $40,' coming in months

With the announcement of a deal with CBS putting one of the last remaining puzzle pieces into place, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins says his company's upcoming live TV streaming service will cost "under $40" and arrive in the next few months.

That's reminiscent of AT&T (NYSE:T) chief Randall Stephenson's promise that the DirecTV Now streaming service would be priced "very aggressively." The price on a DirecTV Now package of 60-plus channels is $35/month; AT&T also offers 80-plus channels for $50/month and 120-plus channels for $70/month; its 100-plus channel package is $35 now and reverts to $60/month on Monday.

Hulu's $40 price will include the basic on-demand subscription that Hulu offers separately for $8 a month, along with a cloud DVR service at launch time. DirecTV Now lacks both DVR functionality and a CBS deal.

Meanwhile, Hulu lacks a deal with NBCUniversal, though that company is a part-owner of Hulu, so an agreement isn't expected to be a major hurdle.

Hulu owners: CMCSA, DIS, FOX/FOXA, TWX. Other live TV streaming rivals: DISH, SNE