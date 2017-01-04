Labor talks could lead to strike at Escondida copper mine, union says

Workers at BHP Billiton's (BHP -0.5% ) Escondida copper mine in Chile could go on strike next month if collective contract talks with the company are unsuccessful, a union spokesperson tells Reuters.

The union says the company's proposal would cut some current benefits for workers; BHP says the proposal maintains most current benefits, "adjusting it to the current reality of the company, industry and country."

The labor talks are viewed as a benchmark for the copper industry at large; the last wage talks four years ago, when copper prices were much higher, ended with Escondida offering each worker a bonus worth ~$49K, the highest ever offered in Chile's mining industry.