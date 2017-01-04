Georgia does a reset with new chicken price indexes

The Georgia Agriculture Department says it will use three new producer price indexes to measure poultry pricing changes over one-month, six-month and one-year periods.

After controversy over the Georgia Dock index, the department published the exact formulas used to determine the new Georgia Premium Poultry Price Index. A random review process of the data will also be utilized.

SA contributor ManBearChicken posted a two-part series (I, II) in November on the manipulation of the old chicken price index.

