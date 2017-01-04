Freeport McMoRan powers higher, up 12% in two days

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +7.1% ) catches a bid this afternoon and is now up more than 12% in two days, as investors appear to favor the stock's potential to benefit from economic and political catalysts during a Trump presidency.

FCX yesterday announced the sale of another group of oil and gas assets, this time its interests in two Wyoming gas fields to Australia's Elk Petroleum for $20M.

Jefferies yesterday reiterated its FCX)/12383309.html" target="_blank">Buy recommendation for FCX, as the company discusses mining rights at Grasberg and exports of unprocessed concentrates after Jan. 11 with Indonesia.

Posting at Seeking Alpha, The Value Portfolio and Alpha Investor both like FCX's outlook (I, II), citing the company's impressive asset portfolio and decreasing debt load.

However, Jim Cramer is not hot for the stock after nearly doubling last year, saying " FCX might have gone about as far as it can go without help from worldwide GDP growth."