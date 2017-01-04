Valero downgraded, HollyFrontier upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Valero Energy (VLO -3.6% ) is sharply lower after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $65 price target, while HollyFrontier (HFC +2.2% ) is higher following the firm's upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $38 target, raised from $30.

Deutsche Bank says VLO remains a fundamentally strong operator with sustainably strong capture rates, but shares are fully valued current levels, trading at a historically premium 7.1x forward EBITDA, which would more than fully price in a full repeal of RINs expenses and corporate tax reform, two major tailwinds for the refinery sector in 2017.

On HFC, the firm sees attractive leverage to key themes for the group. including RINs relief, corporate tax cuts, widening of narrow inland differentials and limited exposure to potential import/export border tax adjustments.