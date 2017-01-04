ZF, Nvidia introduce artificially intelligent, autonomous driving system for cars, trucks, commercial vehicles

The ZF ProAI self-driving system, powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE PX 2 AI car computer, marks the first time a tier-1 automotive supplier has set an AI-based, self-driving solution based on Nvidia's DRIVE PX 2 platform into production for commercial release.

Cited usage applications range from cars and trucks to forklifts and other commercial vehicles (factories, agriculture, mining). The system is scheduled for production availability in 2018.

With Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) headlining this evening's CES 2017 pre-show, more news, on a number of fronts, out of the company is widely anticipated.