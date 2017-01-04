CBL announces plans to redevelop 4 Macy's locations

Among the closings announced by Macy's a few minutes ago are four properties owned/managed by CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL). The closings are all set for March 31.

At the Layton Hills, UT mall, CBL is finalizing negotiations with a new anchor store, and anticipates the new tenant to open before year-end.

The other three stores total 444K square feet are are currently owned by Macy's and CBL. CBL has agreed to purchase the properties from Macy's for $5M. The deal should close this quarter.

Replacement users have yet to be finalized.