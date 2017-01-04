Stocks close higher, led by consumer discretionary

Stocks finished higher, adding to gains after the latest Fed meeting minutes showed concern about a strengthening dollar and the potential for an overstimulated economy under Pres.-elect Trump that could require faster interest rate increases.

"To some extent, [the minutes] reinforce the positive notion that we'll see more growth," says Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "That's the glass-half-full view the market seems to be taking."

Nine out of the 11 S&P sectors finished in positive territory, highlighted by consumer discretionary (+1.3%) after GM and Ford reported better than expected sales for December; the two stocks finished up by 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

Materials (+1.4%), real estate (+1.2%), financials (+0.9%) and health care (+0.7%) also performed better than the broader market.

Treasury prices climbed to new highs immediately after the release, but finished near their flat lines; the 10-year yield ended unchanged at 2.45%.

U.S. crude oil gained 1.8% at $52.28/bbl amid a weaker U.S. dollar.