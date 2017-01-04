Heron Therapeutics' pain candidate HTX-011 shows positive effect in mid-stage studies; shares down 8% after hours on soft Sustol guidance

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) slumps 8% after hours on robust volume despite its announcement of positive results from two Phase 2 clinical trials, Study 203 and Study 208, assessing HTX-011 for the management of post-operative pain following abdominoplasty (tummy tuck).

Top-line showed treatment with HTX-011 statistically significantly reduced both pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through 96 hours after surgery compared to placebo.

Results from Study 208 demonstrated the synergy between bupivacaine, a local anesthetic, and meloxicam, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, in patients undergoing bunionectomy. The combination showed a statistically significant analgesic benefit over each individual drug alone.

HTX-011 is an injectable formulation based on the company's Bichronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform which enables the release of bupivacaine and meloxicam over an extended period.

The company intends to meet with the FDA to review the data and initiate Phase 3 studies later this year. If all goes according to plan, it will file an NDA in 2018.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, January 5, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Shares are slumping due to the company's forecast (slide #7) of Sustol sales this year, $15M - 25M, well below the consensus of $50M.