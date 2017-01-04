Raymond James observes subdued consumer technology spending

Analyst Tavis McCourt suggests the notion despite "surging consumer confidence, improving manufacturing survey data and numerous media stories published last week highlighting better-than-expected holiday sales."

Does consider categories exclusive of the trend smart-home associated products, PCs and notebooks, and Bluetooth headphones.

Specifically cites in the note Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for which he revises iPhone estimates to 52M (from 55M) for March and to 222M (from 240M) for the fiscal year, while nevertheless highlighting positive year-over-year trends indicating out of the U.S., Europe and Japan (China viewed weak), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), for which he projects flattish/single-digit fitness/outdoor segment growth in 2017, and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), for which he offers as a "best guess" flat revenue and EPS, though 50%-60% margins, in the 2017 term.