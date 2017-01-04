Kohl's -13% AH following reduced earnings guidance, lower comp sales

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) -13.2% AH after cutting FY 2017 earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations, after Q4 sales came in worse than expected.

KSS now sees EPS of $3.60-$3.65 from $3.80-$4.00 previously and below $3.93 analyst consensus estimate, as comparable sales fell 2.1% Y/Y in the fiscal months of November and December 2016 combined.

Total sales for the two months tumbled 2.7%, with the company citing lower than expected gross margins due to the mix and timing of the sales and the competitive promotional environment.

KSS says sales were volatile throughout the holiday season, with strong sales on Black Friday and during the week before Christmas offset by softness in early November and December.