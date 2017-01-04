Hughes Network Systems to deploy Jupiter offering for Yahsat

Hughes Network Systems (SATS +0.1% ) has reached a deal with Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat) in the United Arab Emirates to implement Hughes' Jupiter system.

The move will refresh and expand services delivered over the Y1B Ka-band satellite, which provides consumers, businesses and governments with satelite broadband via YahClick.

Jupiter will also power services in Yahsat's third satellite (Al Yah 3), a high throughput satellite set to launch early this year and extend Yahsat's presence to 19 countries in Africa and Brazil.