Retail names reeling after warnings from Macy's, Kohl's

Shares of traditional department stores tumble after-hours as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) cut earnings estimates due to weak holiday sales (I, II); Macy's also added details on its previous announcement to close 100 stores, saying the moves will result in 10K job cuts and a $575M reduction in 2017 sales.
The news causes a ripple effect across the sector: JWN -5.9%, JCP -4.8%, DDS -3.4%, SHLD -2.5%, TGT -1.8%, ROST -1.5% AH.
Apparel and accessory companies with significant presences in big box retail also are lower: KORS -2.8%, COH -2.6%, KATE -1.1% AH.