Retail names reeling after warnings from Macy's, Kohl's

Shares of traditional department stores tumble after-hours as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) cut earnings estimates due to weak holiday sales (I, II); Macy's also added details on its previous announcement to close 100 stores, saying the moves will result in 10K job cuts and a $575M reduction in 2017 sales.

The news causes a ripple effect across the sector: JWN -5.9% , JCP -4.8% , DDS -3.4% , SHLD -2.5% , TGT -1.8% , ROST -1.5% AH.

Apparel and accessory companies with significant presences in big box retail also are lower: KORS -2.8% , COH -2.6% , KATE -1.1% AH.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FXD, FDIS, RCD, PMR